Special session for IAS aspirants held at SRCC

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The SR College of Competitions (SRCC) started the Economy component of General Studies Paper-III for the Civil Services aspirants, with focus on the KAS/IAS examinations, from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, here.

The visiting faculty, Gautam Meena touched various aspects of the present scenario of the economy in the country vis a vis issues related to the world economy. A good number of students from the Valley attended the opening sessions and also took part in the discussions.

“Since most of the topics are related to the current economic scenario, the young students showed keen interest and were enthusiastic enough to take on the upcoming lectures spread over different aspects of the Indian economy,” said Gautam Meena.

Earlier, during the day, the Civil Services aspirants attended the ongoing Test Series at the SRCC. In today’s scheduled test of Preliminary examination of the IAS, students appeared for Physical, Economic and Human Geography of India topics.

The next test, for both Preliminary and Mains examinations, shall be on the topics, Environment and Ecology (Prelims) and Essay Paper (Mains).

Meanwhile, the SR College has decided to start the IAS/KAS Optional of Philosophy from January 6, 2020.

“We had a lot of queries for the Philosophy Optional and a good number of students have already enrolled. Again, a visiting faculty shall be taking classes from tomorrow onwards for this most securing Optional. The last selection list of KAS is evident that Philosophy has helped students a lot in the final selection,” informed Centre Head, Praful Sharma.