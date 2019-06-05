Special Secretary Transport visits ACGL for new SRTC buses

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

PANJIM: Amit Sharma, Special Secretary to Government, Transport Department, holding Additional Charge of J&K Road Safety Council, visited the Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited (ACGL), which is an Associate Company of Tata Motors, to assess progress of 36 buses, which are being manufactured for further deployment to Chenab Valley by J&KSRTC in coming days.

During the visit, Amit Sharma was accompanied by Shekhar Dhule, Scientist ‘C’ level from Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Pune, who is Expert for inspection of such buses on account of Safety and Functional Standards, before finalising delivery of buses to J&K SRTC.

The Special Secretary was very particular for fulfilling all safety parameters in the buses before actual delivery and further deployment to SRTC for Chenab Valley or other similar routes, so as to ease out commutation related challenges in far-flung belts of Jammu division.

AGCL was represented by its CEO, O V Ajay and DGM, Design & Development, Dilip P Desai who gave a detailed presentation regarding operation and manufacturing stages of buses before the Special Secretary. Later on, Amit Sharma took an extensive round of two production plants to assess quality of ongoing works at AGCL regarding manufacturing of buses.

During the tour of both plants of AGCL located in Goa, Sharma along with AGCL team and CIRT Pune Expert inspected all ongoing processes. They assured the Special Secretary Transport that ACGL shall ensure immediate delivery of all 36 buses well within stipulated timeline of the contract and all issues pointed out during the inspection shall be taken-up with Tata Motors for further necessary action.

Apart from this, during the meeting, the ACGL Goa Team expressed interest to initiate a similar plant in J&K, if they can get a piece of land measuring 6-8 acres for production of hybrid and electric buses in future. Amit Sharma guided them to send a concept paper for the same, which shall be shared with concerned authorities for taking a final call in the matter.

Before culminating the visit, Amit suggested AGCL and Tata Motors to define final timelines of delivery of buses, so that a joint inspection can be conducted in near future to have a final look at prototype bus and the task can be accomplished in a time-bound manner to facilitate the cause of people staying in far-flung areas of Chenab Valley, to which they responded in an affirmative manner.