Special prayers, Langars, carnivals mark Mahashivratri celebrations in Jammu

JAMMU: Special prayers at various temples with devotees thronging in large numbers and fiestas marked Mahashivratri celebrations here on Friday.

In Jammu district, the biggest gathering of devotees was seen at Aap Shambu Temple in Janipur area, where the temple of Lord Shiva was decorated with flowers, Bel Patra and Bhang, the favourite Prasad offered to Lord Shiva. Devotees also offered milk and water to the Shiva Linga.

Special community kitchens (Langars) were also organised by the prominent people of the town on way to the temple, where people were provided cooked rice, vegetables, fruits, sweets as Prasad.

At New Plot based Shiv Temple of Kashmiri Pandit community, a large crowd of people offered special prayers.

Another grand function was held in Dewan Mandir here where a huge rush of devotees was witnessed since early morning.

Mahashivratri festival started at Peer Kho, Jammu on Friday. The four days festival from 20th to 23rd February, 2020 is being organized by Tourism Department in collaboration with District Administration and Peer Kho Mandir Committee.

The main highlight of the festival is cultural events depicting folklore and culture, which is being organized through J&K Academy of Art, Culture and languages. The departmental stalls of Handicraft, Handloom, Food craft institute, Social Welfare Department, JKTDC and photo exhibition of all Government schemes are being highlighted in the festival.

The festival was inaugurated jointly by Ghan Shyam Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu and Pankaj Kumar Anand Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu in presence of officers from Tourism Department, District administration and Peer Kho Mandir Committee.

Meanwhile, Langars were also organised at Peer Mitha, Kachi Chawni, Saraja Dhakki, Peer Kho, Janipur, New Plot, Jewel Chowk, Bus Stand, Talab Tillo and other areas of the city where the devotees offered prayers.

Devotees from different parts of Jammu visited historic Kameshwar temple at Akhnoor, Shivaliya temple and scores of shrines to pay obeisance and offer special prayers.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Friday visited temples at Trikuta Nagar Sector 3, Panj Mandir Shiv Temple and Kunjwani by-pass, Nag Devta Temple Trikuta Nagar and paid obeisance there. He prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

On this occasion, Management Committee of Panj Mandir Shiv Temple, Trikuta Nagar honoured Bhalla for his continuous endeavours to address the grievances of people.

Bhalla threw light on the rich traditions of Mahashivratri adding that the festival is celebrated with devotion and religious fervour throughout the country. He said that the celebration began with the break of Shivratri day and continues during the whole night. He said the devotees observe fast and spend the day worshiping Lord Shiva.

Bhalla said that many worshippers celebrate the festival in the Jaagrans organized at various Shiva temples across the country. Devotees believe that sincere observance of Shivaratri Puja and the night long worship of Lord Shiva will absolve them of all their sins and liberate their souls from the cycle of birth and death, he maintained.

He said that after the ritual bath, preferably in the sacred waters of River Ganga, devotees pay a visit to the nearest Lord Shiva temple carrying the traditional Puja items like milk, water, bel leaves, fruits, incense sticks and oil lamps with them.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Chairman Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra organised 6th Varshik Langar at Talab Tillo.

Former Minister Sat Sharma along with SP North P.D Nitya, District Social Welfare Officer Jammu Ajay Salaan, Munish Khajuria District President BJP West served the Langar.

Sat said that Mahashivratri is such a festival which reminds us how to get rid of evils and lead a pious life.

P.D Nitya also extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

Ajay Salaan also expressed greetings to the people and hoped that may this Shivratri brings peace for everyone.

Munish Khajuria and Keshav Chopra while expressing greetings said that these festivals also provide an opportunity to come together as a mark of respect towards one’s religion.

They also prayed for peace and prosperity of the J&K.

DySP Traffic Jeevan Sharma, SHO Nowabad Insp. Deepak Jasrotia, Incharge Police Post Talab Tillo SI Kalicharan Bains, Incharge Canal Road Police Post SI Rohit Bhagat, Nazir Tehsil Jammu West Ajay Sharma, Tilak Gupta, Parneesh Mahajan, Ayodhya Gupta, Chairman Social Justice Committee Jeet Angral, Municipal Councillor Sanjay Baru, Puneet Mahajan, Rajesh Gupta, Jaideep Samyal, Brijesh Gupta, Sahil Sharma, Vinod Wazir, Ramesh Kumar, Manoj Tandon, Suraj Peer, Divyansh Gupta, Nakul Gupta, Nitansh Gupta,Sourav Gupta, Krishan Dhigra, Sahil Koul and Munish Raja were also present.

A Bhandara was organized by the Matador Union at Petrol Pump Chowk in Gangyal Ward 56, in which hundreds of devotees received Prasad.

Former Jammu Municipal Corporation Chairman and senior Congress leader Satish Sharma also arrived in Bhandara and served Prasad to devotees of Shiv Bhole. Satish Sharma said that only by worshiping Lord Shiva, all the sufferings can be destroyed.

He said that this mini bus union has been organizing the Bhandara at this place for the last 12 years and in this there is a lot of support from the head of the union, Pinky Singh, Arjun Kumar, Balwan Singh and others.

President Mini Bus Union, Pinky Singh, Arjun Kumar, Balwan Singh, Om Prakash Sharma, Sat Verma and Gautam Sharma were also present.