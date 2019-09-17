Special prayers held at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on NaMo’s 69th B’day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Over 250 Yatris from Ahmedabad, Gujarat travelled to Katra, paid obeisance at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and celebrated a Grand Event to mark the 69th birthday celebrations of our beloved and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These families, led by Ajay Modi from Gujarat, travelled all the way to Katra to offer their prayers to mark the day, which they believe is very auspicious and important for India as it marks the birth day of Narendra Modi.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Kavinder Gupta, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive Member, Raman Suri, were special invitees at Katra, where the guests/devotees recited Bhajan and Kirtan and later performed Gujarati traditional dance of Garba and cut a huge cake, which was distributed amongst commoners present on the occasion. It was followed by Gujarati dinner, which everyone ate as Prasad. They also distributed sweets amongst the needy and prayed for long life of Narendra Modi. Earlier, they took out a procession in which all 250 happy hands were holding and swinging our beloved Tiranga, and were raising slogans for long life of Narendra Modi in Katra.

Meanwhile, Municipal Committee Nowshera celebrated the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the cutting of cake on Tuesday. Besides, MC launched a Safai Abhiyan in Sub District Hospital and also distributed fruits among the patients.

BJP District Vice President Chhotu Ram Choudhary organized a free medical camp in which free medicines were distributed among the patients. Prominent among those present include Councilor Neena Sharma, Priti Gupta, Vishal Gupta Vice President, Ashok Verma, BJP Mandal President, Mool Raj Sharma and Ripu Daman Kohli.