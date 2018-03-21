Special Postal Cover of Stephen Hawking released

Share Share 0 Share 0



JAMMU: Nirmaljit Singh, Postmaster General, Jammu, on Tuesday released the Special Postal Cover in honour of Stephen Hawking, world renowned Physicist at a function held here at Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh lauded the efforts made by the Department of Posts to honour world renowned scientists and thinkers. He stressed that these events will go a long way in creating awareness among the students and masses for inculcating scientific temper amongst the general populace especially among the youth.

J.R Angural, SSPO Jammu Division presented vote of thanks.

“One special counters for the sale of special cover, My Stamp and other philatelic material is also available at Philatelic Bureau, Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office. Covers will be on sale at the Head Post Office,” he added.