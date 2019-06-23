‘Special Pay’ for HC employees sanctioned

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Registrar General of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday sanctioned ‘Special Pay’ for the high court employees. An order issued from the office of Registrar General, Sanjay Dhar, reads, “In terms of Government Order No. 3181-LD(A) of 2019 dated June 17, 2019 sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of ‘Special Pay’, equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.” The ‘Special Pay’, order stated, shall remain a distinct element and shall not be merged with the basic pay.
