Special Passport Mela for Poonch, Rajouri applicants on March 14

JAMMU: Passport Seva Kendra Jammu is holding Special Passport Mela for the applicants of Poonch and Rajouri Districts on March 14, 2020.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, N.K Shill, Regional Passport Office, Jammu said that the appointments for the aforesaid Mela have already been opened and applicants who wish to avail this unique opportunity may book their slots. “They may submit the Passport Application Forms online for ‘Fresh/Re-issue of passport under normal category and book prior appointment before visiting Passport Seva Kendra Jammu,” he said.

“Applicants may log on to the Passport India website or mpassport seva app to fill and submit the application form online, make payment of passport fee online through debit/credit card or internet banking of State Bank of India (as mentioned on the website),” he intimated.

“The Mela is to be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on March 14, 2020 at Passport Seva Kendra, Jammu, to scrutinize, verify essentials documents and process applications of local applicants only under the ‘normal’ or ‘re-issue’ category”. Appointments for the Passport Mela would be allotted by the system on first come first serve basis as per availability. Applicants with appointments of that day will only be allowed entry,” Shill said.

“Applicants who have booked appointments for the day are required to visit the Passport office in person for application processing, biometrics (finger prints etc), capturing of photographs on the designated time and day of appointment, the applicants along with ARN (Appointment Reference No.) and original documents (photocopies thereof) must visit the Passport Seva Kendra at Jammu for having their Passport applications processed,” the Passport Officer said.