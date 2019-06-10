Special examinations for students facing clash of exam-dates: JU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It has been brought to the notice of the University authorities that some students, who are appearing in scheduled B.Ed-2nd Semester and Post-graduate examinations of the University of Jammu and are also appearing in the UGC’s NET and J&K Bank’s PO examinations, being conducted in June 2019, resulting in clash of dates of examinations.

As per a notification issued by the University of Jammu, all such students are here advised to submit an application on a plain paper on or before 9th July, 2019 (thereafter no application shall be entertained under any circumstance) for appearance in the University’s Special Examinations, whose dates shall be notified separately. However, all other examinations shall be held as per the dates, time and venue already notified.

The candidates shall have to furnish a proof of appearance in competitive examinations, the dates of which are clashing with the University examination, i.e., admit card etc. Furthermore, the candidates shall have to furnish an undertaking to abide by the decision of the University regarding date, time and venue of the examination centre. No examination centre shall be constituted outside Jammu city, the notification added.