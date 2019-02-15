Special Environment Surveillance Task Force constituted

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday a constituted Special Environment Surveillance Task Force with Additional District Magistrate/Additional Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as its Chairman.

“In pursuance of National Green Tribunal order dated September 20, 2018 Application (OA) No.673/2018, sanction is hereby accorded to constitute a Special Environment Surveillance Task Force,” reads the GAD order.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (to be nominated by the Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police concerned), District Officer of State Pollution Control Board and one person to be nominated by District Judge in his capacity as Chairman of Legal Services Authority on the pattern of direction of National Green Tribunal dated August 7, 2018, in Original Application NO. 138/2016 (TNHRC), “Stench Grips Mansa’s Sacred Ghaggar River (Suo-Motu case) will be its Members.

“The Task Force is required to ensure that no illegal mining take place in the polluted stretches of such rivers identified in the State,” the order further stated.