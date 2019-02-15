Special Environment Surveillance Task Force constituted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The government on Thursday a constituted Special Environment Surveillance Task Force with Additional District Magistrate/Additional Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as its Chairman.
“In pursuance of National Green Tribunal order dated September 20, 2018 Application (OA) No.673/2018, sanction is hereby accorded to constitute a Special Environment Surveillance Task Force,” reads the GAD order.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (to be nominated by the Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police concerned), District Officer of State Pollution Control Board and one person to be nominated by District Judge in his capacity as Chairman of Legal Services Authority on the pattern of direction of National Green Tribunal dated August 7, 2018, in Original Application NO. 138/2016 (TNHRC), “Stench Grips Mansa’s Sacred Ghaggar River (Suo-Motu case) will be its Members.
“The Task Force is required to ensure that no illegal mining take place in the polluted stretches of such rivers identified in the State,” the order further stated.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
Was told I only belonged to commercial cinema: Madhuri Dixit Nene
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 10TH –– 16TH FEB 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper