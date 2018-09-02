Special DGP Hqrs, PHQ delivers lectures on social’ emotional learning

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: V.K Singh, Special DGP Headquarters, PHQ, J&K delivered a talk on the topic of Social Emotional Learning at Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), University of Kashmir here on Saturday.

Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Zaffar Ahmad Reshi, Dean Research, University of Kashmir, Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson (JKBOSE), Prof. Mohammad Iqbal Matoo, Dean School of Education J&K Behavioural Sciences, Prof. Mahmood Ahmad Khan, Department of Education, University of Kashmir, Dr. Shawkat Ahmad Shah, HoD Psychology, University of Kashmir, Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Joint Secretary Administration KD (JKBOSE), Dr. Rukhsana Ahmad, a renowned educationist and Dr. Muzaffar Jan, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre, Srinagar attended the event.

Faculty/Students of Psychology and Social Work Department of University of Kashmir also attended the event. Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is an umbrella term that refers to students’ “acquisition of skills to recognise and manage emotions, develop care and concern for others, make responsible decisions, establish positive relationships and handle challenging situations”.

The aim of the lecture was to impress upon the authorities dealing with School Education to approve its inclusion in course curricula for Class 9 to 12 as a first step.

Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah, HoD Psychology, University of Kashmir appreciated the inputs provided by the guest speaker on the topic and Dr Humaira Shafi, Faculty Member, Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir presented vote of thanks.