Speaker visits Gandhi Nagar constituency

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta on Sunday visited various areas including Chattha Pind, Gandhi Nagar and Bathandi in Gandhi Nagar constituency and took stock of various developmental works in these areas.

A team of senior officers of various departments accompanied the Speaker.

The Speaker dedicated 250 KV transformers to the people of Chattha Pind, which will improve in the power supply of the area. He distributed load carrier among the youth and urged upon them to earn with dignity for their livelihood.

Interacting with the people at various places, the Speaker said that the government is committed to provide improved basic amenities to the people of the State. He said the construction work on various developmental works is apace in the constituency and on completion of these works it will change the socio-economic conditions of the people of the area.