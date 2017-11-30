Speaker starts black topping of Kiryani Talab-Narwal road

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday started black topping work on a road at Kiryani Talab Narwal.

The Speaker informed that an amount of Rs 50 lakh will be utilized on macadamisation of various link roads connecting different localities to Rajeev Nagar.

The Speaker asked the Public Works Department to work with utmost dedication and honesty to live up to the expectations of the people. He exhorted upon them to expedite the pace of progress on all ongoing construction works in Gandhi Nagar constituency for completion within the stipulated time frame.

Responding to the demands put forth by the locals, the Speaker said that instructions have been issued to the concerned for an early redressal of the same. The Government is working under a well-knit plan to extend enhanced basic facilities across the state with emphasis on far off and rural areas which still lack such services.

MLC Vikram Randhawa besides other senior officers and engineers of Public Works Department were present on the occasion.