Speaker says will talk to MLA after he alleges assault by marshals

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said he would talk to independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid who yesterday announced his decision to boycott the remaining assembly session to protest against alleged assault by marshals.

“Nothing like that (assault on Rashid) had happened. I will personally talk to him,” Gupta said after several members, including CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami and Congress legislator G A Saroori, raised the issue of alleged assault on the MLA by watch and ward staff.

Rashid, who represents Langate constituency of Kupwara district, had alleged that he was assaulted by marshals and a person in civvies after being marshalled out of the House. He later announced that he would boycott the remaining budget session until the incident was probed.

Soon after the House met on Wednesday, the members expressed displeasure over the treatment meted out to Rashid yesterday but pacified on the assurance of the speaker.

Earlier, Congress legislator Usman Majeed Wani raised the issue of alleged baton charge on the party workers in Lal Chowk in the summer capital Srianagar on Tuesday, protesting against the erratic power supply.

“It is the duty of the political activists to highlight the problems of the public but it is unfortunate that they were treated with batons. We demand suspension of the police officer who led the lathicharge,” he said.

Gupta told Wani that he has taken note of the issue.