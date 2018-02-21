Speaker notifies schedule for election to LA Financial Committees

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta, has notified schedule for conduct of election of 11 members each of the Financial Committees of House of the J&K Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday in terms of regulation No. 2(1) of the Regulations for conducting elections to the Committees of the Assembly according to the principle of proportional representation by means of transferable vote. As per the schedule, 28th Feb 2018 would be the last date for making nominations upto 3:00 pm, 5th March 2018 would be the date for scrutiny of nominations upto 3:00 pm while withdrawal of candidature would be done on 7th March, 2018 upto 3:00 pm.

The date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken would be 9th March 2018 upto 3:00pm.

Further, in terms of Regulation No. 2(1)(e) of the said Regulation, Speaker has appointed Ratan Lal Sharma, Special Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly as returning officer for the purpose.