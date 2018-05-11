Speaker Legislative Assembly calls on Governor, CM

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, called on Governor N.N Vohra here on Friday. This was Dr. Singh’s first meeting with the Governor after being elected as the Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Governor discussed with Dr. Singh the need for frequent meetings of the Legislature, for adequately long periods to discuss, debate and pass various legislative measures. Governor also emphasized the importance of the business of the House being conducted with decency and decorum.

Governor wished Dr. Singh high success in discharging his important constitutional role.

Meanwhile, Speaker also met the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

The Chief Minister congratulated Dr. Singh and hoped that with his acumen, knowledge and experience he would further elevate the position he has been elected for.