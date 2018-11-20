Speaker inaugurates Rassa National Seminar at SKUAST-J

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Dr. Nirmal Singh, Speaker J&K State Legislative Assembly inaugurated the national seminar on ‘Smart Technologies to Boost Farm Profitability and Socio-Economic Status of Rural India’ here on Monday at SKUAST-J.

Dr Nirmal Singh in his inaugural address, to 300 plus delegates from across the country, laid emphasis on shifting focus from agricultural centric to agriculturist centric approach for augmenting the low levels of farm income from around Rs 75,000 per year per farm household. He advised agricultural scientists and extension workers for working in a mission mode and policy makers for providing other economic opportunities to smallholder farmers for sustainable livelihood.

Dr N.S Rathore, Deputy Director General (Education), Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi lamented the fact that on an average 2,090 farmers are leaving farming every day. He said, “This is a serious issue and needs immediate redressal.”

Dr P.K Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu welcomed all the dignitaries and delegates.

Dr A.K Singh, President RASSA delivered a keynote address in the inaugural function and gave an overview of the objectives of RASSA which aims to achieve synergy between socio-cultural and scientific advancement, especially in view of small landholding in the country. He said villages’ prosperity will ensure nation’s prosperity.

Dr J.P Sharma, Convener of the seminar presented the welcome address. Dr. Poonam Parihar, Organizing Secretary presented vote of thanks.