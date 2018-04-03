Speaker distributes LPG connections to BPL families

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta on Monday visited Rohi Morh in Gandhi Nagar Constituency and took stock of various ongoing developmental works being carried by different executing agencies in the area.

The Speaker also convened a public meeting with the local people to take stock of the problems and grievances being faced by them.

Interacting with the people, the Speaker said that several developmental projects have been sanctioned for the village with the aim to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of the area.

Highlighting various schemes and programmes meant for the development and welfare of the rural communities, the Speaker asked the people to take benefits of such schemes. He said that the works for development of roads and nullah of the area will also be undertaken in a phased manner as early as possible.

On the occasion, locals projected various demands regarding repairing and construction of lanes and drains of the area, issues of ration cards, concerns related to widow pension cases and other centrally and state sponsored schemes, providing of clean water to the area besides other related issues being faced by them.

The Speaker said that all the genuine issues of the people will be redressed and fulfilled at the earliest.

Earlier, the Speaker also distributed gas connections to the BPL families under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Scheme at Gandhi Nagar.