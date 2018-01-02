Speaker constitutes Award Committee

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta and Secretary, Legislative Council, Abdul Majid Bhat laid on the Table the copy of the Governor’s Address delivered to joint session of the State legislature, here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Speaker also constituted an Award Committee to select and confer Annual Awards to the outstanding Legislators for the year 2018.

The Committee comprising Ex -Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Mirza Abdul Rashid, Ex-MLA Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani and Journalist, Tribune, Dinesh Manhotra would submit its report to the Speaker by or before Middle of December, 2018 so that the awards are conferred by the end of the same month.

As per the notification, the TA/DA to the Committee members for attending a sitting of the Committee shall be given in accordance with the Salaries and Allowances of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960 and arrangements for their stay at the headquarters shall be made by the Assembly Secretariat one day immediately preceding and one day immediately succeeding a sitting.