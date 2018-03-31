Speaker calls for increased public participation in developmental process

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly and MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta on Saturday visited Baba Deep Singh Nagar and met with locals to take stock of their developmental needs and demands.

During the visit, the Speaker took note of various utilities that need upgrading and intervention required for public convenience, as pointed out by the locals, including approach, link roads, augmentation in power and water supply, drainage, sanitation among others.

Special emphasis was also laid on the need for immediate construction of protection wall along the deep drain behind the local Gurdwara which has been a cause for multiple concerns for the locals.

Kavinder Gupta assured the public that all their demands will be taken up with concerned for immediate action.

Speaker assuring people of government’s commitment towards development said that dedicated manpower is continuously working to evaluate short comings in public infrastructure, and devising strategies to reinforce it for socio-economic development.

He also urged the public to be forthcoming with their concerns, issues and communicate the same to government so that an all inclusive equitable development can be ensured, in a transparent and accountable manner

The locals also expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his intervention because of which several upgradation, developmental works were taken up in the area including installation of additional poles, electric wires, among other works besides assistance in the form of scooties to girl students etc.