Speaker attends attestation-cum-passing out parade at STC BSF

UDHAMPUR: An impressive attestation-cum-passing out parade for a batch of 451 recruit constables of Border Security Force (BSF)- the country’s first line of defence, was organized here on Saturday at its Subsidiary Training Centre (STC).

Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Member Legislative Assembly, Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta, MLA Chenani, Dina Nath Bhagat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Krishan Lal, and other distinguished guests and senior officers from Army, CRPF, Air Force, Police and Civil Administration besides parents of the recruit constables and a large number of eminent citizens were present on the occasion.

Addressing the parade, the Speaker congratulated the recruit constables on successful completion of the tough training. He called upon them to display courage in the face of professional challenges. He extended his good wishes to all newly pass out recruits and expressed confidence that the recruits will live up to the expectations of the nation. He also applauded the efforts put in by IG BSF, S.S Dogra and his team of dedicated instructors for moulding and shaping competent recruits

The chief guest inspected the passing out parade and took salute at the march past.

The parade was commanded by Recruit Constable Patil Vinayak Balaso. On the occasion, five trainees from each batch adjudged best in respective fields were awarded by the chief guest.

Later, the chief guest also presented medals to achievers who excelled in their training.

Earlier, IG BSF, S.S Dogra informed that during the periods of 44 weeks of rigorous training these bordermen were trained in various aspects of physical training, weapon handling, drill, endurance, counter insurgency training, Jungle training apart from most important task of guarding international border on Western and Eastern borders as first line of defence of the country to make them efficient bordenmen so that they can effectively perform their duties on international border as well as internal security.