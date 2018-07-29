SPDC to meet J&K Bank in 16th Police Martyrs Football final

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K SPDC shall meet J&K Bank in the final of the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2018, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground, Srinagar.

Earlier in the first semi-final played on Saturday, J&K SPDC XI outplayed Lone Star KFC by four goals to one. For J&K SPDC, Aqib Mushtaq and Shakir scored two goals each while Shariq scored a solitary goal for Lone Star KFC.

Aqib Mushtaq of JKSPDC XI was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance and was accordingly rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy.

The second semi-final match was won by J&K Bank, which outplayed J&K Police XI by five goals to four in close contest.