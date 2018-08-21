SPCB team visits industrial areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) team visited various industries located at SIDCO Phase-I Samba and reviewed the work of the industries at Samba on Tuesday.

A team headed by Shelly Ranjan Regional Director SPCB, B.M Sharma Member Secretary, Dr Yash Pal Sharma Senior Scientist, Ashok Gupta AEE and Angrez Singh District Officer Samba was also present during the visit.

The team inspected various industries of Samba SIDCO Phase-I and gave instructions to the industrialist to follow the proper norms of Pollution Control Board. The team also appreciated the work of the industries. They also appealed to the industries owners the waste material of the industries be not thrown in the drains.

Later a deputation of the workers of the Congress Labour Cell Samba led by Gambir Singh Sambyal General Secretary met State Pollution Control Board Team.

They said that in the year of 2002 hundreds of industries were put in SIDCO Phase -I Samba and the unemployed youth of Samba got work in different industries for earning their livelihoods but due to changes in government policies, the employment stopped there and has come to the brink of closure. Team listened to their grievances and assured them the problem will be resolves soon. Naresh Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Ashok Bhatti, romi Singh and Jagdish Singh were also present.