SPCB orders closure of ‘Snow Cap Milk Plant’ as samples fail to match set standards

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: J&K State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has issued closure notice to the ‘Snow Cap’- a brand name of Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Ltd’s (JKMPCL) after the samples taken from the plant didn’t match the set norms and the unit did not follow permissible standards.

The SPCB had repeatedly sent legal notices to the management directing them to improve the efficiency of its product but the Plant continued to give deaf ears to the notices, prompting the Board to order closure of the Unit.

An order copy of closer notice in possession with STATE TIMES reveals, “The management of the unit was accordingly served with repeated notices, particularly notice dated December 26, 2017 calling upon it there under to show reasons as to why legal action including closure of this unit be not taken.”

Document reveals, the Board had found ‘Snow Cap Milk’ frequently violating Section 25/26 and Section 1 of the Water (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1974 and Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1971 respectively.

Closure notice further reads, “Where as J&K Milk Producers Coop. Ltd. has set up a milk plant known as M/S Snow Cap Milk processing plant at Cheshma Shahi Srinagar, which is currently an unauthorized operation in violation of above stated laws that too berefit of adequate pollution control devices/ measures.”

Recently a team of Board officers had inspected the unit and found that there was no progress in the status of pollution control devices, measures. Again EPT was found not functioning properly. The unit in question could not be allowed to run un-authorisedly.

The management failed to show any tenable response to the notices besides failing to take measures to meet the requirement of laws governing environmental protection.

The Board is competent to order the closure of the plant under Section 31(A) of the Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1981 and Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1971 respectively. The Board had directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to close the plant immediately.

Snow Cap- a brand name of JKMPCL is located at prime tourist destination of Cheshma Shahi instead of any Industrial Estate and has high potential of water pollution, sources said.