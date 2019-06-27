SPCB launches drive against disposable cutlery items, seizes 70 Kg banned material

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Anti polythene squad of J&K SPCB on Thursday conducted an extensive drive against the disposable plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives banned vide SRO 231 in Ware House area of Bikram Chowk and seized approximately 70 kg of banned material.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Member Secretary J&K SPCB, B M Sharma, and Regional Director Jammu, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain.

The team, comprised of Er. Arshad Nazir Malik (Divisional Officer, Jammu North) Er. Surinder Tripathi, Er Gurpreet Singh, Er. Chander Kotwal, Randeep Manhas, Scientist ‘A’, Mr Dimple Sharma and Naveed Chowdhary, was assisted by the Forest Protection Force Squad, Jammu.

Regional Director appealed all the traders, shopkeepers, Banquet Halls Owners, Hoteliers, Caterers, Restaurant Owners, Food Stalls and the general public to avoid storage, sale and use of banned single use disposable cutlery items made of non-biodegradable material besides desisting from sale and use of banned polythene carry bags (below 50 microns) which shall attract punitive action under law.