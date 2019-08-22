SPCB holds seminar on E-waste

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on Thursday organised a seminar on electronic waste at Government Polytechnic, Bikram Chowk, here.

Anuradha, Scientist, SPCB, Jammu was the Resource Person on the occasion. The seminar was organised under the guidance of Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director Technical Education J&K which was attended by Principals, HoD and staff of various Polytechnics of Jammu division. Er Arun Bangotra, Principal of the institute in his welcome address said “Our country is fast emerging as one of the major E-waste generator in the world as the country is progressing towards fast economic growth with easy affordability of electronic gadgets for all sections of people and this E-waste if not properly treated is hazardous for human health and environment.”

Anuradha highlighted various types of E-waste generated by the consumers or bulk consumers as well as rejects from manufacturing, refurbishment and repair processes as per the E-waste Management Rules 2016.

She also laid stress on the toxic constituents of E-waste and various methods to dispose off the E-waste as per rules.

She further stressed that as per 2016 E-waste rules all the consumers shall maintain records of the E-waste generated by them in Form 2 and file Annual Returns in Form 3 to the J&K State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) by June 30 every year. Others present were Er Vivek Mahajan, Principal Government Polytechnic Ramban, Er Vinod Azad, Principal Government Polytechnic Poonch, Suket Gupta, Principal Government Polytechnic Reasi, Er H.A Bhardwaj, Principal Government Polytechnic Udhampur, K S Bhatia, HoD Mechanical Engineering, Sanjay Gupta, HoD Electrical Engineering, Rajesh Gupta, HoD Automobile Engineering, Ar Ritika Wadhera, HoD Architecture, Er Sukhdeep Singh, HoD Civil Engineering, Er Rajiv Kohli, HoD, I&C along with staff of various Polytechnics of Jammu Divison.