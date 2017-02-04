Spartan, Simula Clubs win in T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Spartan Cricket Club and Simula Cricket Club Jammu registered wins in the ongoing T-20 Cricket Tournament being organised by Udhampur Police at Subhash Stadium, here on Saturday.

In the first match of day, Chandel Cricket Club Udhampur won the toss and decided to ball first.

Spartan Cricket Club, batting first, set a target of 97 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 19.5 overswhich in reply, Chandel Cricket Club Udhampur falied to chase and made 79 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 19.3 overs, thus lost the match by 18 runs. Abhinav Bucha was declared as Man of the Match.

In another match, Simula Cricket Club Jammu outplayed Rising Stunners Club by 76 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Simula Cricket Club Jammu made 142 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Rising Stunners club was bowled out for 66 runs in 18.2 overs. Kuldeep of Simula Club was declared as Man of the Match.