SP Police Component Jammu felicitates awardees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SP Police Component Jammu, Sandeep Mehta felicitated the officers and officials of Police Component Jammu who were awarded DGP’s Commendation Medals and Certificates for their meritorious and exemplary performances in the State for the year 2017-18 during a ceremony held here on Friday.

He congratulated the awardees for getting the DGP commendation discs and wished them every success in all their future endeavor.

The officers and officials who were felicitated during the function are Inspector Ravinder Singh Parihar, SI Vijay Kumar, HC Jarmez Singh, SgCt Tqfzal Hussain, Ct. Sunil Kumar, Ct. Jagdeep Singh, Ct. Gurjeet Singh, Ct. Vikarant Gandhral and Ct. Sushil Kumar. On the occasion, the former SP Component now as SP South, Vinay Sharma, DySP Cyber, Mohammad Sadiquee and DySP Adam, Javad Iqbal Naaz and other staff of cyber cell and Police Component were also present.

The officers expressed hope that the awardees will work with same zeal and dedication in times to come and make J&K Police proud.