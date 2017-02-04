SP govt hampering development in Mathura: Hema Malini

Mathura:- Mathura MP Hema Malini today alleged she was not getting support from the SP government in carrying out development works in her constituency and the proposals in this regard are either “stymied or delayed” by the Akhilesh Yadav administration.

“We are committed to carrying out a lot of development works but the Samajwadi Party government does not support us.

The proposals we send from Mathura either get stuck at Lucknow or are worked upon at a very slow pace.

“There will be better coordination and development projects will be spurred if the governments at the Centre and in the state are led by the same party. Therefore, I urge you to vote for BJP,” she said while addressing public meetings in Mat and Baldev assembly seats in support of party’s candidates.

On demonetisation, she said the decision has put to inconvenience only those have black money and the common man has not been troubled.

PTI