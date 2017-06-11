Soz for initiating meaningful dialogue to resolve K-issue

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader Prof Saif-ud-Din Soz on Saturday welcomed the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh’s assertion wherein he had stated that ‘the Union would succeed in finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute’.

In a statement issued here on Saturday Soz said, “I welcome Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion that the Union would succeed in finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.”

“While certain quarters have not taken the assertion so seriously, I have a different feeling on this proposition,” he said, adding that at this juncture, “I feel that the Union of India and the National opposition led by the Congress party should work in tandem and together generate a situation for a meaningful dialogue on Kashmir.”

“I have raised certain questions with many enlightened members of India’s civil society including senior politicians and invited their attention to the strife in Kashmir and also made them aware that certain TV Channels and a group of loud-mouths have been involved in an obnoxious game of vilification of Kashmiris which only adds to the alienation of Kashmir without yielding any advantage to the ruling dispensation.

I also gave lie to the theory that Kashmir is experiencing any radicalisation and pleaded with them that they should try to understand the dimensions of the strife on ground in which Kashmiris have suffered enormous miseries,” he added.