Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake: USGS

Manil: A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October.
The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage”.
There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9. (Agency)
