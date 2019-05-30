SoS Int’l resents granting reservation benefits to Kashmiri migrants

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SoS International, a prominent organisation of Displaced Persons from PoJK, has condemned the Governor’s administration for issuing controversial order allowing reservation benefits to Kashmiri migrants under resident of Backward areas, Line of Control and International Border categories, even if they are settled outside the State.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SoS International Chairman, Rajiv Chuni termed the order as totally biased, discriminatory and devoid of logic, which deprives the wards of real stakeholders, particularly PoJK DPs, who were displaced from across the Line of Control.

“We are neither against Kashmiri migrants or any other community but only demanding justice with real stakeholders, especially PoJK DPs, who were residing in most backward areas before their displacement.

Even now, they are settled along with LoC and IB border from Poonch to Kathua and facing the brunt of frequent firing from Pakistan, sometimes resulting in causalities and killing of their livestock,” he said, adding that they were not even able to undertake agriculture activities in their land due to cross border shelling thereby causing huge economic loss.

Chuni further alleged that Governor, Satya Pal Malik was being misguided by a section of officers in the administration, which issued this controversial order without ascertaining real status of the class, to be benefited under aforesaid order. “The Governor has not used same yardstick for PoJK DPs, who actually live in backward or on LoC / IB and have not been given similar benefits at par with Kashmiri migrants,” he said and appealed to the Government to re-examine the issue besides extending the benefit to deserving people, actually those residing within in backward areas, on LoC and IB.