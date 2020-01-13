SOS children facing hardship due to inclement weather: SRS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President, Shri Ram Sena of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Rajiv Mahajan expressed serious concern over the dilapidated condition of rooms of the children of SOS Children Village, Channi Rama.

In a statement issued here, Mahajan said that the windows of the room at first floor of the building, where the inmates are staying, were without panes and the students are facing a lot of difficulty during winter season.

“Balgran is a non-profit, non-government, voluntary organization, committed to the care of children,” he said, adding that the aim and objective of the Balgran is to provide home to destitute and socially handicapped children by giving them a family, home and strong foundation for an independent and secure life.

At the same time, Mahajan said there is dire need of employing such employees which is ready to take care of children with dedication and as the employees currently working failed to maintain cleanliness in the rooms thus causing inconvenience to the children who are suffering due to extreme cold during winter season.

“Since such children are special, the government is their guardian and society is their family.

They do not belong to a particular section or community, in fact they belong to the entire nation,” he said and added, “Hence we all need to be sincere towards them”.