Sorry PM but ‘56-inch’ has become a big joke

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

Pakistan has done it again. Two more Indian jawans, Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF, have fallen to the brutality of radicalised and barbaric neighbour, reminding the horror of 8th January 2013 when two Indian soldiers were killed, with body of one of the jawans, Naik Hemraj beheaded. Pakistan had denied the mutilation of jawans at that point of time as it is doing now.

Beheading of Naik Hemraj had then outraged the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi so hugely that he went on tweeting, “India is going through a troubled situation. China intrudes our borders, Pakistan kills our soldiers time and again but centre doesn’t act.” Ironically, he didn’t realise then that by raising one finger against his political adversary, he was pointing four towards himself. These four-fingers are now mocking and haunting Narendra Modi himself.

What has gone wrong with the ‘strong-man’ of India, who, of course, is one of the best Prime Ministers the country ever had? Is it due to international pressure or weaknesses within? In both the cases, the people are needed to be taken on board. India’s silence over repeated acts by Pakistan is raising apprehensions in the minds of compatriots about the country’s capability and capacity to deal with rogue Pakistan and tackle its Jihadi terrorists in the Valley. The observations of the former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar about “pressure of the issues like Kashmir while working as Defence Minister in New Delhi was one of the reasons why I chose to come back to Goa” have added to the apprehensions of people. What was the pressure? Does any lobby within the Modi administration favour soft-peddling with Pakistan and appeasement of terrorists and their revised version of stone-pelters? Whatever the reasons, the fact is that the nation is bleeding, both by way of terrorism in Kashmir and skirmishes on borders. Jihad is getting glamourised in the Valley and stone pelting has become almost way of life. Hurling insults to armed and security forces has become signature-tone of the turbulent Kashmir.

Indian nation has reposed its unconditional support and trust on Narendra Modi, which is getting further strengthened in the successive wins on electoral front in various states like UP, Delhi, Manipur and Uttarakhand. This is for a reason to steer out India from decades-long timidity.

If the nation has decided to put its entire weight behind Modi, he too is obliged to come up to their expectations. He cannot let the ’56-inch’ observation to end up as a big joke and turn out as any other politician, who believes in rhetoric.

India is at the cross roads of its history; courtesy the political class. Why should Indian politicians keep on making promises, which they know can’t be kept? By taking jingoistic posturing in the event of attacks like Uri, Pathankot, Baramulla, Nagrota, Kupwara etcetera, the politicians don’t only betray national pride but also demoralised the valiant armed forces. The fault line does not lie with the armed forces but the political executives, who have all along acted like cowardice. Even the 56-inch chest could not make any difference. It remained muted to border skirmishes and humiliation meted out to the forces in Kashmir theatre on daily basis. He seems to have forgotten his fiery arguments before donning the mantle of Prime Minister. His silence is more intriguing than that of his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh. The situation in Kashmir is fast deteriorating. Pakistan is calling the shots and pushing Kashmir against India with the sole agenda of ‘now or never’. And this ‘now and never term’ is unnerving the Modi administration, which is finding itself in the wilderness viz a viz Kashmir. Unfortunately, this message has gone loud and clearer to the enemies of the nation, who are getting emboldened and strengthened. This has to be contained, lest the nation will have to pay a huge price.

India has to act boldly and decisively. It can’t just wait for the world to come to its rescue at the strength of diplomatic channels or negotiations. These will not stop Pakistan from carrying out treachery and bleeding India. The nation has to rise in its response. Narendra Modi will have to speak out. Silence is always right provided there is action. But with regard to Pakistan, there is no action at all.