Sophie Turner to appear in ‘Girl Who Fell From the Sky’

Los Angeles: Actor Sophie Turner is attached to star and produce the “Girl Who Fell From the Sky”.

The project will be helmed by Stan Brooks, reported Deadline.

The film is based on the book by Juliane Koepcke and Beate Rygiert, which tells the true story of Koepcke who was the lone survivor of an air crash in the Peruvian rain forest.

17-year-old high school senior, Koepcke, was aboard LANSA flight 508 on 24 December 1971 and lived to tell the tale when the plane was struck by lightning.

Brooks has adapted screenplay for the movie and is also producing the project along with Lotus Entertainment’s Jim Seibel, Bill Johnson and Steve Glick. (PTI)