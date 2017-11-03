Los Angeles: Actor Sophie Turner is attached to star and produce the “Girl Who Fell From the Sky”.
The project will be helmed by Stan Brooks, reported Deadline.
The film is based on the book by Juliane Koepcke and Beate Rygiert, which tells the true story of Koepcke who was the lone survivor of an air crash in the Peruvian rain forest.
17-year-old high school senior, Koepcke, was aboard LANSA flight 508 on 24 December 1971 and lived to tell the tale when the plane was struck by lightning.
Brooks has adapted screenplay for the movie and is also producing the project along with Lotus Entertainment’s Jim Seibel, Bill Johnson and Steve Glick. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sophie Turner to appear in ‘Girl Who Fell From the Sky’
I live a truer life on stage: Adil Hussain
At this stage of my life I am not left with many desires: SRK
More sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey
Zaira asks J&K youth to chase and fulfill dreams
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper