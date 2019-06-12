Songli XI wins Shazadpur cricket trophy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Songli XI defeaated Shahjadpur XI in the summit clash and won the Shazadpur Cricket Tournament.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, Songli XI scored 155 runs in 15 overs. Wasim was the top scorer with 60 runs off 25 balls while Imran made 47. For Shahzadpur XI, Vanti and Rakesh Sharma grabbed three wickets each while Joginder took one.

Unable to chase the target, the team of Shahzadpur could score only 80 runs in 15 overs. For Songli XI, Mithu took three wickets while Romi claimed two wickets and Imran picked one.

For his all-round performance, Imran was declared Man of the Match.

In the closing ceremony, Chief Guest, Rampal Sharma, Sarpanch gave cash prizes and trophies to the captains of both the teams.

Panch Satpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Jugal Sharma, Ashwani Sharma, Tara Chand, Rakesh Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Nitin Khajuria and Arjun Sharma were also present on the occasion.