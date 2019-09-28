Sonam Wangchuk addresses PII-ICRC Annual Awards 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Press Institute of India (PII) Chennai and International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), New Delhi on Friday held PII-ICRC Annual Awards 2019 to honour efforts of journalists for their work on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Humanitarian Issues’.

Founder, Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), Sonam Wangchuk was the Chief Guest during the award function.

In his address, Sonam Wangchuk commended the role of International Committee of Red Cross for helping people during times of emergencies around the globe. He took the opportunity to highlight that in present era, normal everyday-life of a person on the planet has reached level of an ’emergency’. Air pollution, for instance alone is causing deaths in huge number, similar to that during World War-I and World War-II. “If we don’t change our ways, worse calamities of man’s own making will be seen due to climate change, in form of flashfloods, draughts, forest fires, hurricanes and much more,” he asserted. “Time has come for the world to act together to mitigate climate change through individual behaviour and collective action,” he added.