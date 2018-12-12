Sonam Wangchuk addresses Nobel laureates at Stockholm

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Nobel prizes for 2018 were handed over in the concert hall of Stockholm in Sweden by the king of the country, Founder SECMOL and Innovator Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh was invited to the event to make a special presentation to the Nobel Laureates on the occasion about the Ice Stupa artificial glaciers of Ladakh as a form of water conservation in high Himalayas.

According to sources, this was done as a part of the Nobel Week Dialogue where experts and many Nobel laureates from different parts of the world made presentations on the theme of water. Wangchuk was the only speaker invited from India.