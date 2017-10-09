Sonam made director of Himalayan trekking

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Joint Secretary of Tawi Trekkers J and K Sonam Sidharth has been nominated as Director of the Himalayan Heritage Trekking Programme being organised by the club in the Dharamshala-Kangra area as the second phase of Himalayan Trekking Programme during October-November.

As a director he shall be responsible for making all the administrative as well as logistic arrangements required for the successful conduct of the Himalayan Trekking Programme, a prestigious adventure programme of the club in which over 12,000 young boys and girls in the age group of 10 to 14 years have participated so far during the last 28 years, a handout issued here on Monday informed.

“Sonam Sidharth shall, however, be assisted by one Programme Officer and three senior group leaders of the club during the prestigious trekking programme. A senior sports climber, a trained mountaineer and an experienced organiser, Sonam has been elevated as Director of Himalayan Trekking Programme on the basis of his superb performance as an Organising Secretary of such programmes for the last couple of years,” said General Secretary of the Club, Shawetica Khajuria.

About 250 school children in the age group of 10 to 14 years mainly from Shiksha Niketan group of schools, Oriental Academy, St. Xavier School, Shangrilla Public School and Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab are likely to participate in the heritage programme, aimed at imbibing among young students the spirit of adventure and love and pride for the country and its glorious past. Besides a visit to the world heritage site of Kangra Fort and a few beautiful and sacred places, the participants shall also have the opportunity to visit a sprawling tea garden and a 135 years old tea manufacturing company, to learn about the complete process of production of tea.