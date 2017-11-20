Sonali exposes Kashmir’s Biryani, bureaucratic and political culture

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the crowded bookshelf on Kashmir, books abound on the various aspects of the Kashmir problem– legal, military, international, Islamic, and so on. But what is missing in all those books is-what an outsider Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer goes through while serving in J&K.

The shortcoming is now addressed. At last, there is a fresh perspective on the vexed Kashmir problem from the eyes of a career bureaucrat who spent over 37 years in the J&K cadre of the IAS trying to understand its people, solve their problems, and focus on development, than politics, that many of her more successful colleagues openly indulged in.

Sonali Kumar (IAS) was the first “outsider” “non-state subject” lady IAS officer to be allotted to J&K cadre with a batch of 1979. She had thus a ring-side view of the J&K cadre that she had narrated eloquently in the pages of this epochal work. Readers may remember her from that infamous “Biryani Episode” where she was summarily removed from the post of Principal Resident Commissioner J&K Bhawan New Delhi for allegedly not serving Biryani to a visiting delegation. Readers may also similarly remember her husband Dr. Arun Kumar, also in the IAS of 1979 batch, who as CEO Shri Amarnath Shrine Board was allegedly at the heart of the “Amarnath Controversy” in 2008 that almost split J&K in two. So if you were wondering how an eternally bankrupt J&K Government can splurge on biryani and wazwan; or why it hates the Amarnath Yatra so much, you can now hear it all directly from ‘the horse’s mouth’.

But that’s not all. This extremely racy book is full of even juicier scandals. For example, have you heard of a Chief Secretary hosting Hurriyat meetings at his official residence and for indulging in sundry other anti-national activities openly? Or, how a serving Deputy Commissioner embezzled eight crores of Government of India funds and when discovered “disappeared” along with his PSO (Personal security Officer), driver, and official vehicle?

How a clerk in the Legislative Assembly of J&K rises to be the Chief Secretary and succeeds in creating a parallel cadre to the IAS without even a murmur of protest from GOI?

How a serving Chief Minister claims he is divorced/separated from his wife but the J&K Government still keeps on spending crores on the electricity, rent and sundry other bills incurred on the residence that his wife continues to occupy?

How an IAS sexual predator is arrested by the CBI, jailed, then released because all witnesses and victims turned “hostile”, and lo and behold, becomes the Chief Secretary?

How bribes are sought and taken? And why, therefore, the only industry that flourishes in J&K is the “transfer industry”?

How VVIPs descend for sight-seeing and shopping in J&K in the chapter “Shopping with the President’s Daughter”?

All such incidents are narrated by Sonali in the backdrop of The OUTSIDER’s CURSE that she says every All India Service officer suffers from. This is the curse that ensures that unlike any other State, in J&K, an “outsider” or a “non-state subject” officer can’t buy property, can’t educate her children in any medical or engineering college, can’t get her spouse or children to find employment with the State government, can neither vote in nor stand for any state-level elections even after retirement, can’t even get her son married to a local girl because that will immediately extinguish that girl’s state-subjectship…

But if the Government of India has to ride rough-shod over the All-India Service (AIS) officers fundamental right to property, employment or franchise that is otherwise guaranteed under the Indian Constitution, why doesn’t it look after the officers’ interests by letting them to come to Delhi to construct their homes, to look after their old parents who can’t do “durbar move” in the sunset of their lives in J&K, to let their children study or to find employment for them….? Instead, the author asks, why Government of India loves sending back forcibly to J&K even those All-India Service officers who may have with proper permission come to Delhi for any of those normal human needs?

But the worse is yet to come. Does anyone know what happens to their service interest when these officers get back to J&K? Are they allowed to man the cadre posts that are meant to be manned by them under rules made by the same Government of India? Do they get their 7th Pay Commission or even Dearness Allowance benefits announced by the same Government of India when their compatriots elsewhere get it? Are their seniorities protected under rules made by the same Government of India? Do they get their pensionary benefits in routine as their batch mates get it elsewhere without fighting for it every inch of the way? Can they hope to get official accommodation in J&K the same way as they get while they are with the Government of India?

No, No and No. So that’s the curse of being an “outsider” in J&K that the author is talking about.

But what about the curses of that “outsider” to J&K, Sonali wonders? Are you sure the present problems of J&K are only communal, or instigated by Pakistan, or because of a genuine need to separate from India?

And not because of those tears of the “outsider,” shed while serving as a bonded labour in J&K? Just think about it!

Concluding, the author hopes that this book proves useful both in understanding what the IAS does in J&K and in helping frame some national policies for dealing with the problems there.

But that, the way things are, could be only wishful thinking.