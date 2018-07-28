Sonali Dev’s ‘Bollywood Bride’ to be made TV series

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: US-based author Sonali Dev’s book “The Bollywood Bride” will soon be made a television series jointly by two major production houses.

The scripted drama series project will be developed and co-produced by Greenlight Entertainment (India) Pvt Ltd and Locomotive Global Inc.

“The Bollywood Bride” is a witty story of love, family and the difficult choices that arise in the name of both. The 2015 book was published in India recently by HarperCollins.

Ria Parkar is Bollywood’s favourite ice princess – beautiful, poised and scandal-proof – until one impulsive act threatens to expose her destructive past.

Travelling home to Chicago for her cousin’s wedding offers a chance to diffuse the imminent media storm and find solace in family, food and outsized celebrations – much like one of her vibrant movies come to life. But it also means confronting Vikram Jathar.

Ria and Vikram spent childhood summers together, their friendship growing seamlessly into love – until Ria made a shattering decision. As far as Vikram is concerned, Ria sold her soul for stardom and it’s taken him years to rebuild his life. But beneath his pent-up anger, their bond remains unchanged.

Will Ria find the courage to face the secrets she’s been guarding for everyone else’s benefit – and have a chance to stop acting and start living?

“From the moment my debut came out in America, I’ve been waiting for my books to become available in India. I’m so thrilled to finally share my stories with an Indian audience both in print also as a TV series,” Dev says.

According to editor Prerna Gill, “It is an enchanting story that comes alive with glamour, drama and raw emotions.”

Rupali Mehta of Greenlight Entertainment says, “We look forward to bringing to television audiences worldwide the universal and human stories within a contemporary Indian context that Sonali’s novels capture at a deep yet very accessible level.”

Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Inc. says the “groundbreaking and genre-bending television series is aimed at finding its home with a premium OTT service and ultimately audiences around the world.”

Dev came out with her first novel “A Bollywood Affair” in 2014. She published “The Bollywood Bride” in 2015 and “A Distant Heart” in 2017. (PTI)