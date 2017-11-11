Sonakshi-Shatrughan Sinha to promote girl education

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha along with her actor-politician father Shatrughan Sinha will promote “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign through a film.

The one minute film, titled “Mauke Ke Pankh”, is directed by Kussh Sinha. It is inspired by the government’s campaign – ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

The film features Sonakshi in three avatars – an astronaut, a boxer and a lawyer and has voice over by Shatrughan Sinha.

“I hope with this film, we can hopefully change the mindset of people and stop looking at women as women and men as men, rather treat everyone equally and have equal opportunities for all. It may sound idealistic, but that’s ok.

“It was a big responsibility on me as I was taking my accomplished father and sister, so I had to justify and do justice to their talent. Through Sonakshi’s part we wanted to show the various professional choices a women can make in her career,” Kussh says in an interview with PTI.

This is the first time the family is coming together for a special cause, Kussh says, the project required both his sister and father.

“It is about daughters and how they should be empowered.

I felt Sonakshi is the best choice and has a good mass appeal and my dad has a great voice quality.

“They both were very professional and understood it is for a cause, which is important.”

Today being the world education day, Kussh says, it was an apt day to release the film.

This film will be a second digital venture for Kussh.

He earlier directed a short film on blood donation “Khoon Main Hai” which had Kajal Aggarwal and Aparshakti Khurrana. (PTI)