Son, daughter-in-law booked for murdering father

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday booked a man and her wife for murdering his father in Gharota area. As per the details, on October 11, Major Singh, resident of Thathi had a quarrel with his daughter-in-law, following which his son Surinder Singh alias Bunty assaulted his father as a result he got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he was under treatment but on Wednesday, he succumbed to injuries. Police has turned assault case into murder case and booked son and daughter-in-law of the deceased.