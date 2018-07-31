Some Rohingya migrants involved in illegal activities: Rijiju

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Some of the Rohingya migrants living in India have been involved in illegal activities, the government informed the Lok Sabha today.

The government also made it clear that Rohingyas do not have the status of “refugee” but are “illegal migrants”.

Responding to a series of supplementaries, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government has reports that some of the Rohingyas have been involved in illegal activities but he would refrain from getting into details.

He said since they are illegal migrants, they are not entitled to any government facility.

The minister said the priority of the government is to take care of rights of Indian citizens.

He said though they have not been given legal documents like ration cards, if they have acquired such facilities, it must have been done through illegal means.

The states, he said, have to ensure that such illegal migrants do not get legal documents so that they do not stake claim to citizenship at a later date.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the BSF and the Assam Rifles guarding international borders have been sensitised to ensure that such illegal migrants do not enter the country.

In February this year, Singh said, a latest advisory has been sent to the states asking them to confine Rohingyas in one place and keep them under watch.

He said states have also been asked to carry out enumeration of such people and also collect their biometric details.

He said though states have a right under the Foreigners Act to deport illegal migrants, state governments have been asked to collect details about Rohingyas and share it with the Home Ministry.

The Home Ministry would then urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take up their deportation with Myanmar.

Saugata Bose (TMC) said India has a history of sheltering refugees and the government must do the same with the Rohingyas.

Rijiju hit back, saying he was saddened by the stand of Bose.

He said though India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, it has been “soft” on such migrants.

He said there is a need to have a system to check such migrants in the interest of the country and Indian citizens.

He said India has set up facilities for Rohingyas in Rakhine State in Myanmar and its track record on humanitarian assistance should not be questioned.

In an apparent slip of tongue, Rijiju referred to refugees from Sri Lanka as those from Tamil Nadu. It led to slogan shouting from members of the opposition, including the Congress and the Left.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the minister has rectified himself and it was a slip of tongue which can happen.

Rijiju also said that the maximum number of Rohingyas are in Jammu and Kashmir. They are also in Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. (PTI)