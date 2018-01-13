‘Some’ control needed over mosques, madrasas in J&K

New Delhi: Social media and government schools in Jammu and Kashmir are spreading a “disinformation campaign” resulting in radicalisation of youth, Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat claimed on Friday, and called for “some control” over mosques and madrasas in the state. He said a “major revamp” of the education system was needed in the state to deal with the problem. Rawat said the issue of exercising some amount of control over mosques and madrasas to check the flow of disinformation was being looked into.

Rawat said each classroom in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir has a separate map of the state besides that of India which sowed the seeds of thought of some kind of “separate identity” among the children. “The other issue is the madrasas and masjids — what is being informed to them (the students) or incorrectly informed to them is through the madrasas and masjids. I think some controls have to be exercised there and that is what we are looking at.” He, however, did not elaborate on what kind of control he was suggesting over such institutions.

Rawat also suggested that some stone throwers in Kashmir were youth from government schools, and stressed on the need to reform the education system.

The Army chief noted opening more public schools, more CBSE schools, was the way forward.