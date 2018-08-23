Solemnity marks Eid celebrations at Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu on Thursday celebrated Eid with communion and fidelity.

The celebrations actualised with a general talk by teachers on ‘How to celebrate Eid’ in the Pre-primary Wing.

Ensuing this, presentation comprising of slides on prominence of this festival and a video displaying multifarious ways of celebrating the same was delineated in the middle wing.

The children were thrilled and excited and a sense of religiosity filled the entire ambience of the school.

Synergistically, a student belonging to Muslim community shared with all what they do in this festival beginning from a visit to Dargah, getting Eidi, wearing new clothes, eating delicacies with relatives etc.

“The intend behind eulogising this day was to apprise the children about the purpose of celebration of festivals is not only to seek pleasure but absolute bliss which comes when we share our happiness with destitute,” Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson Rohini Aima said.

She conveyed a stimulating message on this sanctimonious festival that we must rise above the petty issues of communalism and be a global citizen capable of spreading happiness, peace and brotherhood.