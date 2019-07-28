Soldier martyred in operations to foil infiltration bid along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A soldier was martyred on Saturday during an operation by the Army to foil an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

“An infiltration bid was foiled by the alert troops after a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate from PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) at 2.20 am on Saturday in Machhil sector,” an Army spokesperson said. He said a soldier lost his life in the operation.