Soldier martyred in operations to foil infiltration bid along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: A soldier was martyred on Saturday during an operation by the Army to foil an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday. “An infiltration bid was foiled by the alert troops after a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate from PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) at 2.20 am on Saturday in Machhil sector,” an Army spokesperson said. He said a soldier lost his life in the operation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper