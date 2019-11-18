Soldier martyred in ‘IED’ blast near LoC in Akhnoor

Pak shells forward posts in Poonch, Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A soldier was martyred and two more were injured in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The explosion took place when an Army team was on a routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area, he said.

The official identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, he said.

Officials said the blast happened near the border fencing in the Indian territory.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) is believed to have been planted from across the border and detonated when some Army personnel were moving towards a forward post, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was stated to be “serious”.

In a related development, Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the defence spokesperson said. The unprovoked firing of mortar shells in Shahpur sector started at around 10.15 AM, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said. Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan also hit Kerni and Qasba areas of the district.

There was no report of any casualty in the shelling, which has prompted people to take shelter in safe places such as underground bunkers. The cross-border firing was going on from both sides when last reports came in.

Pakistani troops again violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu on Sunday night, officials said. The Indian Army is retaliating to the Pakistani firing which took place at 09.30 pm.