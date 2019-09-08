Soldier martyred, baby girl among 4 of family injured in terror attack

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: An Army personnel was martyred after falling into a river during an anti-terrorist operation in Ganderbal district, while four members of a family including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were injured when terrorists attacked a house in Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Wusan area of the central Kashmir district on Friday, an Army official said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately, but the soldier could not be saved. His body was later fished out from the river, the official said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps headquarters on Saturday to pay tribute to the soldier.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon and others paid homage to the soldier in a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, the official added.

Meanwhile, four members of a family including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were injured when terrorists attacked a house in Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday. Unidentified terrorists barged into a house at Dangerpora village late on Friday and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, causing injuries to four persons including the girl, the officials said.

They said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

Earlier, a police spokesman termed the attack as “merciless act of terrorism” and said the terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby, Usma Jan.

“All the injured were shifted to hospital and are stated to be stable”, the spokesman said, adding police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress.

The officials identified the other persons injured in the attack as Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Mohammad Ramzan Dar and Arshid Hussain.