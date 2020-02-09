Soldier martyred, 3 injured in Pak shelling in Poonch

Rs 25 Cr sanctioned for 125 bunkers in Kupwara, Baramulla border belts

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A soldier was martyred and three others were injured on Saturday as the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.

The soldier, manning a forward post, was martyred and three others were injured in Degwar sector, they said.

The martyred jawan has been identified as Nk Rajbir Singh and two seriously injured jawans as Shubhnam Singh and Ajab Singh all from 5 Rajput Regt.

Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in the sector around 3.45 pm.

The Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation and cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when last reports were received, he said.

The casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, the officials said.

A police official said the Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas, besides the forward posts, causing panic among the local residents.

However, there was no report of any civilian casualties, the official said.

On Monday night, one civilian was killed and four others were injured in a firing by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian defence positions and villages close to the Line of Control in Kashmir.

On February 2, there were multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Tangdhar, Gurez, Balakot and Mendhar sectors in which one soldier was injured.

Pakistani troops made the highest number of ceasefire violations in the last 16 years along the J&K border in 2019, amounting to over 3,200 instances or an average of nine such violations daily.

Shelling and firing by Pakistani troops was “very heavy” in 2019, virtually making the 2003 India-Pakistan border truce “redundant”, officials said.

There have been 3,289 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Indo-Pak border in 2019, they said.

Of these, 1,56 ceasefire violations took place since August 2019, after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

While October recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations at 398 followed by 333 in November, 323 in August, 314 in July, 308 in September and 275 in March.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers in areas vulnerable to cross-border shelling in districts of Kupwara and Baramulla.

“To safeguard human lives along border areas, prone to cross-border shelling, government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers for Kupwara and Baramulla border districts,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan said.

Khan added that Rs 25 crore had already been sanctioned for 125 community bunkers in Bandipora district.