Soldier killed in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: An army soldier was crushed to death by a vehicle at Surankote area of Poonch District in on Monday.

Reports said that Sepoy Shalinder Kumar Singh of 16 RR was hit by the army vehicle of Army’s 6 Sector Headquarter in Surankote today morning. In the mishap, Singh, a resident of Bihar received critical injuries and was taken to nearby military hospital where he later succumbed.

The accident occurred when the soldier was on his way towards place of duty at Draba in the border district. Station House Officer (SHO), Surankote, Somraj also confirmed the incident.

“A case has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard,” SHO said.